A quarter billion people face immediate, severe food insecurity
A boy carries humanitarian aid provided by a Kuwaiti charitable organisation Source: Getty / STR/AFP via Getty Images
A United Nations report shows around 258 million people around the world are facing severe food insecurity. The report shows these food shortages are primarily due to conflicts, climate change, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Oxfam Australia has called on the Australian government to boost its foreign aid contribution to address the growing need.
