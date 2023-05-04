A quarter billion people face immediate, severe food insecurity

YEMEN-CONFLICT-FOOD-KUWAIT-AID

A boy carries humanitarian aid provided by a Kuwaiti charitable organisation Source: Getty / STR/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A United Nations report shows around 258 million people around the world are facing severe food insecurity. The report shows these food shortages are primarily due to conflicts, climate change, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Oxfam Australia has called on the Australian government to boost its foreign aid contribution to address the growing need.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Fracking Tower, Colorado

Fracking gets go-ahead in NT- but what does it involve?

Unverified footage claiming to show the drone attack on the Kremlin (AP).jpg

Doubts surround the Kremlin's claims of Ukrainian drone attack

The royal wax figures outside Sydneys QVB (SBS).jpg

Mixed feelings in Australia ahead of the coronation of King Charles III

AFL ANNOUNCEMENT HOBART

Tasmania finally scores an AFL spot