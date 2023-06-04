A scrambled egg no-one can unscramble: why housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable

HOUSING STOCK

The Melbourne city skyline behind a home at Deer Park in the outer western suburbs of Melbourne Source: AAP / DAVID CROSLING/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

House prices are surging, and everyone - from politicians to those who need somewhere stable to live - is grappling with how to respond to affordability concerns. But what does it means when we talk about housing supply, and how is that connected to what we pay for a roof over our head?

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

VIETNAM AUSTRALIA DIPLOMACY

Relations with China dominate Albanese's Vietnam visit

EGYPT PRESIDENT AL-SISSI

Egyptian women paying heavy price for debts

India Train Derailment

Day of mourning declared after deadly India train crash

INDONESIA TOURISM

New rules for Bali tourists to curb inappropriate behaviour