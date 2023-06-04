Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
A scrambled egg no-one can unscramble: why housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable
The Melbourne city skyline behind a home at Deer Park in the outer western suburbs of Melbourne Source: AAP / DAVID CROSLING/AAPIMAGE
House prices are surging, and everyone - from politicians to those who need somewhere stable to live - is grappling with how to respond to affordability concerns. But what does it means when we talk about housing supply, and how is that connected to what we pay for a roof over our head?
Share