'Absolute tragedy' - NZ PM says deadly hostel fire will be fully investigated
Firefighters at work after the fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington, NZ Source: Getty / Hagen Hopkins
At least six people are confirmed dead after a devastating fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand's capital. With emergency services unable to enter the building and several people still unaccounted for, it is feared this number could rise. Questions are now being asked about how the fire started, and whether other buildings are potentially at risk
