Actors join writers on Hollywood picket lines as strike escalates

Hollywood Strikes

Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles. Source: AP / Chris Pizzello

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Major Hollywood productions have been disrupted as actors unite with writers for an indefinite strike over poor pay, insecure jobs and the looming threat of artificial intelligence. The industrial action is set to have an impact on what audiences will - and won't - see on screens in the coming months.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Travel: Sydney

Could working from home be a thing of the past?

Still from new documentary film '20 days in Mariupol', which depicts the early days of Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Supplied).png

'Hiding from bombs, running for my life': new film gives unflinching account of a reporter's life in Mariupol

Stars Walk Out Of Oppenheimer Premiere - London

Hollywood actors on strike

GINA CASS GOTTLIEB PRESS CLUB

A crackdown on "greenwashing"