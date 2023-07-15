Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Actors join writers on Hollywood picket lines as strike escalates
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles. Source: AP / Chris Pizzello
Major Hollywood productions have been disrupted as actors unite with writers for an indefinite strike over poor pay, insecure jobs and the looming threat of artificial intelligence. The industrial action is set to have an impact on what audiences will - and won't - see on screens in the coming months.
