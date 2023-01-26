Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Afghanistan is battered by its coldest winter in over a decade
Members of the Taliban stand guard as vehicles cross the Hindu Kush on the Salang Pass Source: Getty / picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I
More than 150 people have died as Afghanistan battles its harshest winter in more than a decade. The United Nations says the temporary suspension of aid groups, following the Taliban's ban on women working for humanitarian organisations, has placed millions on the brink of famine.
