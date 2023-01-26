Afghanistan is battered by its coldest winter in over a decade

Salang Pass in Afghanistan

Members of the Taliban stand guard as vehicles cross the Hindu Kush on the Salang Pass Source: Getty / picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

More than 150 people have died as Afghanistan battles its harshest winter in more than a decade. The United Nations says the temporary suspension of aid groups, following the Taliban's ban on women working for humanitarian organisations, has placed millions on the brink of famine.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts

Share

Latest podcast episodes

epaselect BELGIUM EU PROTEST

Ukraine supporters want to see more tanks

Protesters holding placards and candles campaign to protect asylum seeking children

UK government under pressure to protect asylum seeker children

An M1A2 Abrams battle tank of the US army

Ukraine to get the tanks and resources it wants

Rural doctors provide free treatment to an elderly villager

Rural China is experiencing COVID like never before