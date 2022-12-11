Afghans who worked for Australia during the war in Afghanistan call for help

An Afghan man celebrates Christmas with an Australian solider at the Camp Qargha military base in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Supplied)
Published 11 December 2022 at 2:50pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS News
Afghans who worked for Australia are pleading for help after being left behind when coalition forces withdrew from the country last year. Australia evacuated hundreds but many remain in Afghanistan under the Taliban's rule and some are worried not enough is being done.
Published 11 December 2022 at 2:50pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS News
Share