AFP identifies suspects behind Medibank data breach

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw provides a statement to media on the Medibank suspects

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw provides a statement to media on the Medibank suspects Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Published 11 November 2022 at 7:25pm
By Lin Evlin, Claire Slattery
It has been revealed that Russian cyber criminals are responsible for the devastating data hack on insurance company Medibank. The Prime Minister is warning the country where the attacks come from also needs to be held to account. The relevation comes after the hackers released a third wave of highly sensitive personal information today - linked to alcohol treatment.

