African leaders meet over violence in Democratic Republic of Congo

Members of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) deployed as part of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) arrive at the airport in Goma

Members of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) deployed as part of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) arrive at the airport in Goma Source: AAP / Ben Curtis

Published 26 November 2022 at 2:21pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Head of states of several countries in Africa have met in Angola to discuss ways to try to end violence from rebel groups in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The region has been plagued by violence from armed groups for decades, but this year saw a resurgence in fighting and calls for United Nations forces to be replaced. Several African countries are now stepping in to bring an international force in Congo, but their potential links with some of the rebel groups is creating controversy.

