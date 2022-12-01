SBS News In Depth

Aide to British royal family quits after racism allegations

Member of Palace household comments

Undated handout photo issued by Sistah Space of chief executive Ngozi Fulani. Credit: Sistah Space/PA/Alamy

Published 1 December 2022 at 3:35pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News

An aide to the British royal family has resigned after probing the nationality and race of a black woman attending a Buckingham Palace reception. The episode puts further heat on the Royal family's attitude to racism, with the Palace saying the incident was 'regrettable and unacceptable'.

