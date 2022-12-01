Aide to British royal family quits after racism allegations

Undated handout photo issued by Sistah Space of chief executive Ngozi Fulani. Credit: Sistah Space/PA/Alamy
Published 1 December 2022 at 3:35pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
An aide to the British royal family has resigned after probing the nationality and race of a black woman attending a Buckingham Palace reception. The episode puts further heat on the Royal family's attitude to racism, with the Palace saying the incident was 'regrettable and unacceptable'.
