Al Jazeera takes journalist killing to International Criminal Court

A mural of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on a wall in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 7 December 2022 at 1:41pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
Al Jazeera has filed a case with the International Criminal Court asking it to investigate the killing of one of its journalists, Shireen Abu Akleh. The television network claims it has new evidence about the reporter's shooting death, that counters Israel's claims she was caught in cross fire.
