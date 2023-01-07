SBS News In Depth

Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese (right) and Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles are seen at a doorstop in Geelong, Saturday, January 7, 2023. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE

Published 7 January 2023 at 2:46pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Australia is on track to announce plans to buy new nuclear powered submarines from the United States and United Kingdom. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles say Australia's relationship with the US remains strong, following revelations two US senators raised concerns to President Joe Biden the new AUKUS deal could seriously harm America's submarine-building industry.

