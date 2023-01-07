Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese (right) and Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles are seen at a doorstop in Geelong, Saturday, January 7, 2023. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE
Australia is on track to announce plans to buy new nuclear powered submarines from the United States and United Kingdom. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles say Australia's relationship with the US remains strong, following revelations two US senators raised concerns to President Joe Biden the new AUKUS deal could seriously harm America's submarine-building industry.
