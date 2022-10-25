Alex de Minaur to lead Australian contingent in David Cup finals

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Alex de Minaur to lead Australian contingent in David Cup finalsPlay00:28SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (430.88KB)Published 25 October 2022 at 4:23pmSource: SBS News .Published 25 October 2022 at 4:23pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMedibank says data breach bigger than first thoughtLabor promising a family-friendly budgetSeven evacuation centres open in New South WalesControversy in Echuca over how to get rid of floodwater