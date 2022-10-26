All Medibank customers affected by data breach

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers Source: Getty / Getty
Published 26 October 2022 at 5:36pm
By Hannah Kwon, Kath Landers
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
The data breach crisis affecting Australia's largest health insurer is deepening, with Medibank now admitting hackers have accessed the details of ALL its customers. Details belonging to more than four million people have been compromised, with the news sending the company's share price plummeting.
Published 26 October 2022 at 5:36pm
By Hannah Kwon, Kath Landers
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
Share