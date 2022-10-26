SBS News In Depth

All Medibank customers affected by data breach

Published 26 October 2022 at 5:36pm
By Hannah Kwon, Kath Landers
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News

The data breach crisis affecting Australia's largest health insurer is deepening, with Medibank now admitting hackers have accessed the details of ALL its customers. Details belonging to more than four million people have been compromised, with the news sending the company's share price plummeting.

