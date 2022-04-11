AM bulletin 12 April 2022

Published 12 April 2022 at 6:30am
More than 10,000 civilians feared dead in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, with the death toll expected to rise; the Prime Minister continues to deflect questions about taxpayer funded compensation to a former staffer as day two of the election kicks off; and jail for the protester who ran out into the middle of a rugby league match with a flare.
