AM bulletin 19 May 2022

Published 19 May 2022 at 6:30am
Presented By Greg Dyett
Martial law in Ukraine set to continue; Scott Morrison shares his views on China and the Adelaide Thunderbirds keep their Super Netball finals hopes alive.
