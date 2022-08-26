AM Bulletin 27 August 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 27 August 2022 at 7:00am, updated 2 hours ago at 9:01am
Presented by Omoh Bello
Anthony Albanese is today marking 100 days as Prime Minister; a former High Court Justice is to lead an inquiry into Scott Morrison's secret appointment to ministries; and in sports, Sydney Rooster's forward Victor Radley won't be playing in the last game of the season after suffering a concussion.
