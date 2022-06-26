AM bulletin 27 June 2022

Published 27 June 2022 at 6:30am, updated 3 hours ago at 6:36am
Presented By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, the Prime Minister leaves Australia for a crucial NATO security bloc summit in Spain; Ukraine's capital Kyiv left reeling after the first Russian strike in weeks; and in sport, New South Wales square the State-of-Origin series with an emphatic victory over Queensland.
