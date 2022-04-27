SBS News

AM bulletin 28 April 2022

SBS News

SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 April 2022 at 6:28am
By Deborah Groarke
Tags
A very real possibility of interest rates rising in the middle of the federal election campaign; Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria; A death in the Targa Tasmania car rally.
Published 28 April 2022 at 6:28am
By Deborah Groarke
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News

PM bulletin 27 April 2022

SBS News

Midday bulletin 27 April 2022

News logo

AM bulletin 27 April 2022

SBS News

PM bulletin 26 April 2022