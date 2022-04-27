AM bulletin 28 April 2022

SBS NewsOther ways to listen AM bulletin 28 April 2022Play05:58EnglishSBS NewsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (10.95 MB)Published 28 April 2022 at 6:28amBy Deborah GroarkeTags A very real possibility of interest rates rising in the middle of the federal election campaign; Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria; A death in the Targa Tasmania car rally.Published 28 April 2022 at 6:28amBy Deborah GroarkeTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesPM bulletin 27 April 2022Midday bulletin 27 April 2022AM bulletin 27 April 2022PM bulletin 26 April 2022