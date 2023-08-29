Morning News Bulletin 29 August 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Spanish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into his behaviour, looking at whether his unsolicited kiss amounts to a criminal assault.



Angeles Bejar, the mother of Mr Rubiales locked herself in a church in Motril, in the country's south and announced she was going on hunger strike to protest what she calls her son's "inhumane treatment".





Outside the church, 20-year-old Maria Mora, who describes herself as a friend of the family, has voiced support for Rubiales.





“In my opinion we have an equality minister who is talking about this after leaving 5,000 rapists in the streets and those who have to wait have to wait for years for a sentence to be handed out to someone guilty while she is sentencing and crucifying Luis.”





The Prime Minister will announce the date for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum on Wednesday with one of the latest opinion polls showing increased support for the NO campaign.





The polling by Resolve shows strong support for a 'no' vote in Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia and New South Wales.





To succeed, the referendum will require a majority of support in a majority of states.





Mr Albanese says an Indigenous voice to Parliament is about getting better results for Indigenous Australians.





"This is about recognising First Nations people in our founding document our Constitution, and it's about listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People, so as to get better results. That is, all this is about an advisory group, that won't be binding that doesn't have a right of veto, so that we can listen."





The United States Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, has expressed her condolences to the victims of a military plane crash that killed three U-S marines.





An American military aircraft carrying 23 marines went down about 80 kilometres north of Darwin during a training exercise on Sunday morning.



Three marines were killed - while five remain in hospital, one in a critical condition.





Ambassador Kennedy says the crash is a reminder of the heroic work undertaken by soldiers.





"I join President Biden and Secretary Austin from the United States in sending my deepest sympathies to the families and fellow Marines of those lost and injured in the recent crash and Tiwi islands. This tragedy and the recent loss that Australia also suffered reminds us all how grateful we are to those who serve in uniform, risking their lives every day to protect and defend the country they love, and to keep the rest of us safe."





A Senate inquiry has begun examining the cost blow outs which led the Victorian government to cancel hosting the Commonwealth Games.





The state government says the estimated cost more than doubled to 6.8 billion dollars.





Partners of the consultancy firm, Ernst and Young, which provided the original business case have defended their work but have refused to answer questions about how much they were paid.





Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie has criticised the firm over its secrecy.





"A senior one of the big four, sitting here and saying you're not prepared to be public about what you were paid to actually develop a business case, that has seen Victorian taxpayers fork out hundreds of millions of dollars for a non-existence Commonwealth Games, is an appalling disrespect to this Committee but also Australian taxpayers."





New research shows that Australian high school science curricula almost exclusively teaches the work of male scientists.





The study by Curtin University's International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, found that within the year 11 and 12 science curriculum, the work of only one female scientist was mentioned, compared to the work of 150 male scientists.





Lead researcher Dr Kat Ross says while gender diversity in the coursework is key to engagement with science, simply adding the names of women is not good enough.





"I think it's only going to address part of this issue, I don't think that this would solve everything. What I think is if we just put the names of women next to the science that we are already teaching, it's kind of like slapping a band aid on a stab wound."





