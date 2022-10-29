AM bulletin 29 October 2022

The husband of U-S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "violently assaulted" following a break-in at the couple's home, flood warnings continue across both New South Wales and Victoria, with some towns preparing for weeks of isolation and Netball Australia condemns abuse levelled at Diamonds players as the fallout over Hancock Prospecting's sponsorship withdrawal continues.
Source: SBS News
Published 29 October 2022 at 7:33am
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
