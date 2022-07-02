AM bulletin 3 July 2022

SBS NewsOther ways to listen AM bulletin 3 July 2022Play04:21SBS NewsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (7.97 MB)Published 3 July 2022 at 7:00amSource: SBS News Floodwaters across Sydney prompt evacuation orders, Ash Barty named Person of the Year at the NAIDOC Awards and in cycling, Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen wins stage two of the Tour de France.Published 3 July 2022 at 7:00amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesPM bulletin 02 July 2022Midday bulletin 2 July 2022AM bulletin 2 July 2022PM bulletin 1 July 2022