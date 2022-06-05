SBS News

AM bulletin 6 June 2022

Published 6 June 2022 at 6:40am, updated an hour ago at 7:13am
By Tina Quinn
The Prime Minister touches down in Indonesia ahead of high-level talks, Ukraine's capital city hit for the first time in weeks by Russian missiles, as Vladimir Putin sends out a warning to the West and Rafael Nadal wins the French Open for a record-extending 14th time.

