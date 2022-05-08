AM Bulletin 9 May 2022

SBS NewsOther ways to listen AM Bulletin 9 May 2022Play04:44EnglishSBS NewsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (8.69 MB)Published 9 May 2022 at 6:38amBy Sunil AwasthiTags Morrison and Albanese face off in their second debate; Zelenskyy compares Russia to the Nazis; and a rising tennis star wins againPublished 9 May 2022 at 6:38amBy Sunil AwasthiTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesKami Rita sets new record for most climbs of Mount EverestPM bulletin 8 May 2022Midday bulletin 8 May 2022AM bulletin 8 May 2022