SBS News In Depth

Ambitious plan to end violence against women and children within one generation

SBS News In Depth

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN NATIONAL PLAN LAUNCH

Victorian Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth speaks during the launch of the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-2032 at Monash College in Melbourne, Monday, October 17, 2022. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2022 at 7:42pm
Presented by Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS News

The Federal Government has launched an ambitious plan to end violence against women and children within one generation.

Published 17 October 2022 at 7:42pm
Presented by Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

VIC FLOODS CLEAN UP

More than 11,000 Victorians displaced by floods

Australia concerned over 'malicious' cyber attack on hospitals

Small business to get cyber security support trainers

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the World Health Summit 2022 in Berlin

Bill Gates to donate $1.2 Billion to help eradicate polio

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a tank near Kharkiv

Russia removes assets as Ukraine makes gains