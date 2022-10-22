Ancestors return to country after too long away

The traditional burial at Dhilba Guuranda - Innes National Park. Source: SBS News
Published 22 October 2022 at 12:16pm
By Peta Doherty, Danielle Robertson
Presented by Danielle Robertson
Source: SBS News
The ancestral remains of thousands of First Nations people are still held in museums and institutions around the world and the Narunnga community has spent years searching for those who went missing. Now they’ve brought 38 ancestors home to country and given them a traditional burial at Dhilba Guuranda - Innes National Park.
