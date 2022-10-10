SBS News In Depth

Ancient footprints reveal surprises

SBS News In Depth

Ancient footprints at Formby in the UK (YouTube-CITIZAN).jpg

Ancient footprints at Formby in the UK Source: YouTube / YouTube/CITIZAN

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2022 at 4:08pm
By Victoria Gill (BBC)
Source: SBS News

Scientists from Britain's University of Manchester have re-dated a huge collection of prehistoric footprints that are preserved in layers of ancient mud on an English beach. The sandy stretch of the northwest coast is already known to be home to one of the largest collections of prehistoric animal tracks on Earth. But the tracks – and the story they tell about the coast – date back much further than previously thought.

Published 10 October 2022 at 4:08pm
By Victoria Gill (BBC)
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match against Everton

Record-breaking Ronaldo scores his 700th goal

BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES RALLY

Uyghurs in Australia condemn Muslim countries' 'betrayal' at UN

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-BRIDGE

Putin blames Ukraine for 'terrorist' attack on Crimea bridge

Harry Asbury proposes to Gaby Garner at the PAX Aus festival in Melbourne.

After a COVID hiatus, Australia's largest gaming festival returns and explores mental health