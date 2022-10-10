Ancient footprints reveal surprises

Ancient footprints at Formby in the UK Source: YouTube / YouTube/CITIZAN
Published 10 October 2022 at 4:08pm
By Victoria Gill (BBC)
Source: SBS News
Scientists from Britain's University of Manchester have re-dated a huge collection of prehistoric footprints that are preserved in layers of ancient mud on an English beach. The sandy stretch of the northwest coast is already known to be home to one of the largest collections of prehistoric animal tracks on Earth. But the tracks – and the story they tell about the coast – date back much further than previously thought.
Published 10 October 2022 at 4:08pm
By Victoria Gill (BBC)
Source: SBS News
Share