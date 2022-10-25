Anger over Pakistan journalist's death in Kenya

Demonstrations over the killing of Arshad Sharif Source: AAP / AAP
Published 25 October 2022 at 3:09pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
A Pakistani journalist has been killed in Nairobi in what police are calling a case of mistaken identity, causing widespread outrage and protests. The Kenyan independent police oversight agency is launching an inquiry into the death of award-winning reporter Arshad Sharif on Sunday night.
