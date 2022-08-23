Anniversary of Rohingya crisis marked in Bangladesh camps, Myanmar and Australia

In this June 2, 2020, file photo, people shop for vegetables at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Bangladeshi police said a key refugee leader, Mohibullah, was shot to death in the Kutupalong camp by unknown gunmen late Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The 50-year-old former teacher was among 700,000 Rohingya who fled into Bangladesh after a military crackdown against the ethnic group in Myanmar in 2017. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman, File) Source: AAP / Shafiqur Rahman/AP