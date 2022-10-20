SBS News In Depth

'Anything is possible' - FIFA's first chief women's football officer

FIFA Women's Football Convention - Part 1

FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman Source: Getty / Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Published 20 October 2022 at 2:53pm
By Danielle Robertson
Source: SBS News
Next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will hold extra significance for FIFA's inaugural chief women's football officer, Sarai Bareman. The former Samoan international player was born in New Zealand and now holds one of the most important positions in world football.

