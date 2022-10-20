'Anything is possible' - FIFA's first chief women's football officer

FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman Source: Getty / Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images
Published 20 October 2022 at 2:53pm
By Danielle Robertson
Source: SBS News
Next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will hold extra significance for FIFA's inaugural chief women's football officer, Sarai Bareman. The former Samoan international player was born in New Zealand and now holds one of the most important positions in world football.
