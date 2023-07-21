Are the new NAPLAN reports easier to understand?

QUEENSLAND NAPLAN

Students at Stafford State School in Brisbane Source: AAP / DAN PELED/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Over the next few weeks, parents and carers whose children in grades three, five, seven and nine took NAPLAN assessments are to receive reports on their child's proficiency in literacy and numeracy. The way results are reported has been changed to show more clearly if a student is meeting expectations for their stage of schooling.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Russia Sanctions

Fears of worldwide famine as Russia continues to attack Ukraine grain ports

SIMON CREAN STATE FUNERAL

An emotional farewell for Labor stalwart Simon Crean

Womens International - Australia v France

Can the 'Matildas effect' boost the number of women and girls in sport?

ROYAL COMMISSION INTO THE ROBODEBT SCHEME

Top public servant suspended without pay over Robodebt