Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Artists applaud long-term national culture plan
Professor Deborah Cheetham performs at the Hotel Esplanade, Melbourne. The federal government has unveiled its new five-year plan to help revive the arts sector after the pandemic. Source: AAP / James Ross
Members of Australia's art community have welcomed a new five-year plan for the arts and culture sector. First Nations culture is at the centre of the policy. A new body will also be created to deal with complaints on fair pay, sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination in the industry.
Share