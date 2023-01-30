Artists applaud long-term national culture plan

Professor Deborah Cheetham performs at the Hotel Esplanade, Melbourne.

Professor Deborah Cheetham performs at the Hotel Esplanade, Melbourne. The federal government has unveiled its new five-year plan to help revive the arts sector after the pandemic. Source: AAP / James Ross

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Members of Australia's art community have welcomed a new five-year plan for the arts and culture sector. First Nations culture is at the centre of the policy. A new body will also be created to deal with complaints on fair pay, sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination in the industry.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Graham Arnold speaks to media at a press conference in Sydney on Monday

Graham Arnold stays on with Socceroos

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins surveys the flood damage

Auckland residents on edge with more rain forecast

Some Chinese students in line for an examination

China ends online learning at overseas institutions

Martin Luther King day at the National Action Network

Tyre Nichols killing prompts renewed calls for US federal policing legislation