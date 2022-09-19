SBS News In Depth

As space junk increases - should we be worrying?

SBS News In Depth

Australian Farmers Discover Debris From Elon Musk's Space X Craft

**VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT INFO@COVERMG.COM TO RECEIVE** Two Australian farmers discovered debris from a Space X craft on their land. Officials at the Australian Space Agency confirmed the debris found in the Snowy Mountains in southern New South Wales belongs to a craft built by Elon Musk’s firm. Technical experts from the agency visited the location after being alerted by Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist from the Australian National University. Tucker first realised the timing and location of the debris falling coincided with a SpaceX craft’s re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere at 7am on 9 July - 20 months after its launch in November 2020. The scientist believes the debris came from the unpressurised trunk of the SpaceX capsule, which is dumped when returning to Earth. Source: AAP / Brad Tucker/Cover Images/Cover Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2022 at 5:02pm
Presented by Steve Trask
Source: SBS News

Humans have been using space for more than 60 years – today, satellites control the internet, how we communicate, and even GPS. But the rush to launch objects into orbit is fast becoming a problem, as defunct satellites and old pieces of equipment clog up the skies above Earth. Using technology inspired by the way the human eye works, a team of researchers from Western Sydney University is helping to solve the space junk problem.

Published 19 September 2022 at 5:02pm
Presented by Steve Trask
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

THE ROYAL COMMISSION INTO VIOLENCE, ABUSE, NEGLECT AND EXPLOITATION OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITY

Disability commission hears harrowing accounts about WA youth detention

Britain Royals

The Prime Minister toasts the King of Australia

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

More bodies exhumed from grave site in Ukraine

Demonstrators outside the centre where Nancy Pelosi was speaking, in Yerevan, Armenia

Australia urged not to stay silent on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict