At least five dead in US nightclub shooting described as a 'hate attack'

Nov 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; A makeshift memorial outside of Club Q following an overnight shooting. Five people were killed and 18 were injured after a 22-year-old gunman opened fire in the gay nightclub. Investigators are working to determine a motive and investigating if it should be considered a hate crime. Mandatory Credit: Tracy Harmon/Pueblo Chieftain via USA TODAY Network/Sipa USA /AAP Image Credit: USA TODAY Network/Sipa USA