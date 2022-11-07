ATO launches plan to eliminate 'dummy directors'

Medibank chief executive David Koczkar Source: SBS News
Published 7 November 2022 at 6:55pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
The Australian Taxation Office is introducing mandatory verified identification of company directors, in a bid to eliminate so-called 'dummy directors' in the business community. Directors of all Australian companies will be required to provide their verified ID, with the A-T-O providing extra in-language assistance for diverse communities.
