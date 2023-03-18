'AUKUS stinks': ALP AUKUS angst grows as protest rallies begin

AUKUS USS ASHVILLE TOUR

Debate is intensifying in Australia over the AUKUS deal with more dissent within the ALP and the first of a series of protest rallies Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A series of public demonstrations against Australia's part in the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine pact has begun, with activists in Melbourne this weekend urging the government to withdraw. And, after party giant Paul Keating's stunning attack on the deal, there's been more dissent from traditional Labor supporters.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

International Court Ukraine War Putin

Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes

Woman

Helen fled China as a political refugee. This is her advice for surviving tough times

Octopus

Beware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: Paramedics

Woman kicking football

Australia to host men's and women's 2023 Para Asian Cup