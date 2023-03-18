Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'AUKUS stinks': ALP AUKUS angst grows as protest rallies begin
Debate is intensifying in Australia over the AUKUS deal with more dissent within the ALP and the first of a series of protest rallies Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE
A series of public demonstrations against Australia's part in the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine pact has begun, with activists in Melbourne this weekend urging the government to withdraw. And, after party giant Paul Keating's stunning attack on the deal, there's been more dissent from traditional Labor supporters.
