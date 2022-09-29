SBS News In Depth

Aung San Suu Kyi and Sean Turnell sentenced to three years in jail

MYANMAR-POLITICS-MILITARY

Protesters in Yangon on February 17, 2021 Source: Getty / SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty Images

Published 29 September 2022 at 8:13pm
By Danielle Robertson, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Australian Sean Turnell is among thousands arrested since the military seized power in a coup early last year, including politicians, bureaucrats, students and journalists.

