Australia remembers the Bali bombing victims

Family and friends of the victims during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Bali bombings at Coogee Beach in Sydney Source: AAP / NIKKI SHORT/AAPIMAGE
Published 12 October 2022 at 5:55pm
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Twenty years ago, as friends, families and football teams were enjoying their Balinese holidays, two bombs were detonated in the heart of Kuta Beach. 202 people were killed - among them, 88 Australians - and hundreds more were injured. It was - and remains - the largest loss of Australian life in a single terror attack. The country has paused to reflect on what it lost.
