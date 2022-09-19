SBS News In Depth

Australia urged not to stay silent on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

SBS News In Depth

Demonstrators outside the centre where Nancy Pelosi was speaking, in Yerevan, Armenia

Demonstrators outside the centre where Nancy Pelosi was speaking, in Yerevan, Armenia Source: AAP / Stepan Poghosyan/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2022 at 12:13pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has paid Armenia a visit with the focus on security following the deadly attacks by Azerbaijan on the Armenian territory. This comes as Australia's Armenian community calls on the Labor Government to make an official statement of condemnation against Azerbaijan.

Published 19 September 2022 at 12:13pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

THE ROYAL COMMISSION INTO VIOLENCE, ABUSE, NEGLECT AND EXPLOITATION OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITY

Disability commission hears harrowing accounts about WA youth detention

Australian Farmers Discover Debris From Elon Musk's Space X Craft

As space junk increases - should we be worrying?

Britain Royals

The Prime Minister toasts the King of Australia

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

More bodies exhumed from grave site in Ukraine