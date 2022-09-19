Australia urged not to stay silent on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Demonstrators outside the centre where Nancy Pelosi was speaking, in Yerevan, Armenia Source: AAP / Stepan Poghosyan/AP
By Essam Al-Ghalib
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has paid Armenia a visit with the focus on security following the deadly attacks by Azerbaijan on the Armenian territory. This comes as Australia's Armenian community calls on the Labor Government to make an official statement of condemnation against Azerbaijan.
