Australia wants to recruit an extra 125,000 bone marrow donors

MONIQUE RYAN BONE MARROW REGISTER PRESSER

Katter’s Australian Party Member for Kennedy Bob Katter, Independent Member for Kooyong Monique Ryan, Liberal member for Forde Bert van Manen and Labor member for Macarthur Mike Freelander at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

There are calls to increase the number of bone marrow donors in Australia to provide life-saving stem cells for those diagnosed with blood cancer. Federal MPs from across the political spectrum have demonstrated bipartisan support for additional funding to increase the recruitment drive for donors.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Boao Forum for Asia ready to open in Hainan

Relations with China in spotlight as country hosts major Asian economic forum

TEALS PRESSER PARLIAMENT

Despite living for years in Australia, thousands of asylum seekers remain in limbo

GOOD FRIDAY FISH SALES

Why would a collapse of Antarctic deep ocean circulation be a global threat?

NSW CORONAVIRUS COVID19

Survey of food delivery drivers reveals poor pay, job insecurity are rife