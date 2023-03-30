Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Australia wants to recruit an extra 125,000 bone marrow donors
Katter’s Australian Party Member for Kennedy Bob Katter, Independent Member for Kooyong Monique Ryan, Liberal member for Forde Bert van Manen and Labor member for Macarthur Mike Freelander at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
There are calls to increase the number of bone marrow donors in Australia to provide life-saving stem cells for those diagnosed with blood cancer. Federal MPs from across the political spectrum have demonstrated bipartisan support for additional funding to increase the recruitment drive for donors.
