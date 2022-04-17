Australian businesses say they need more skilled migrants

SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Australian businesses say they need more skilled migrantsPlay03:48EnglishSBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Renee BaltovGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.48 MB)Published 17 April 2022 at 2:08pmBy Cassandra BainTags Australian business leaders are calling for urgent help to address extreme worker shortages impacting companies right across the nation.Published 17 April 2022 at 2:08pmBy Cassandra BainTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesUkraine's leader under pressure as attacks intensifyElection campaign continues over Easter weekendElection 2022: The Labor PartyElection explainer: the Liberal party