SBS News In Depth

Australian households set to receive energy bill relief after law passed

SBS News In Depth

PARLIAMENT HOUSE ENERGY PRICE RELIEF BILL

The energy relief bill passed the Senate, after support from independent senator David Pocock (right), crossbencher Tammy Tyrrell and the Greens party. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher (left) says the bill will help lower the cost of rising energy prices. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2022 at 8:19pm, updated 10 minutes ago at 8:33pm
By Anna Henderson, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

The federal government's energy relief bill has become law after passing both houses of Parliament. The legislation includes a household assistance package and a temporary cap on gas prices. The threat of market intervention is already having an impact on suppliers.

Published 15 December 2022 at 8:19pm, updated 10 minutes ago at 8:33pm
By Anna Henderson, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Palau Surangel Whipps

'We are stronger together': Palau President welcomes deeper engagement with Australia

UN IRAN RIGHTS

Removal of Iran from UN women's group angers Iran, China and Russia

Former Socceroo Mark Bosnich (SBS).jpg

Mark Bosnich looks ahead to the France-Argentina World Cup final

2022

No easy run into the World Cup final for France against Morocco