Australian households set to receive energy bill relief after law passed

The energy relief bill passed the Senate, after support from independent senator David Pocock (right), crossbencher Tammy Tyrrell and the Greens party. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher (left) says the bill will help lower the cost of rising energy prices. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
Published 15 December 2022 at 8:19pm, updated 10 minutes ago at 8:33pm
By Anna Henderson, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
The federal government's energy relief bill has become law after passing both houses of Parliament. The legislation includes a household assistance package and a temporary cap on gas prices. The threat of market intervention is already having an impact on suppliers.
