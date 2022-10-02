Australian property prices fall for fifth month in a row

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australian property prices fall for fifth month in a rowPlay00:41SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (645KB)Published 3 October 2022 at 10:00amSource: SBS News .Published 3 October 2022 at 10:00amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesGrowing pressure on Optus over response to data breachPenrith Panthers crowned NRL championsNATO chief praises Ukraine advance in LymanPlans underway to help return Australians in Syrian detention camps