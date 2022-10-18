Australian Sam Kerr named at football awards

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australian Sam Kerr named at football awardsPlay00:59SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (928.88KB)Published 18 October 2022 at 12:23pmSource: SBS News .Published 18 October 2022 at 12:23pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesParts of New South Wales under flood threat from stormsPat Cummins confirmed as Australia ODI captainUncle Jack to be honoured at state funeral in MelbourneInquiry into anti-corruption commission bill begins