Australian seaweed could end the greenhouse gas emissions of cows
These animals are endangering the Earth Source: AP
Scientists around the world are continuing to work to find ways to reduce the amount of methane - a greenhouse gas - produced by livestock such as cows. Australia is the world's 11th largest emitter of methane, but signed up last year ((Oct 2022)) to a U-S led pledge to support a 30 percent reduction in methane emissions over the next decade. So research into ways to do that are high on the agenda of scientists.
