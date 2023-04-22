Australian universities accused of unfairness to Indian students

A shopfront in Punjab advertising student visa services Source: SBS News / Aaron Fernandes

Both the supply and demand for international students in India to study in Australia has never been greater. But the sector has been hit by controversy in recent months, with some Australian universities banning students from specific Indian states, over concerns that some are not genuine students and are having their visas refused. Students themselves say singling out students in a few states is discriminatory, and unfairly punishes applicants who deserve an equal opportunity to study in Australia.

