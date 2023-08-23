Australians told to prepare as higher bushfire risk blooms for spring

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





The Earth's hottest year on record-2023 has brought with it fires of historic proportions.





With unprecedented wildfires currently raging in Europe, Hawaii and parts of Canada also ablaze, the devastating impacts continue.





Australia's Fire chiefs are now ringing the alarm, with the bushfire outlook for spring warning of dangerous months ahead.





The outlook is provided by AFAC, The National Council of Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities.





CEO Rob Webb says we need to respond wisely to the serious and immediate effects of a changing climate.





"There's no doubt changing climate is bringing warmer conditions. Fire threat one of the first- more fire activity, longer fire season. So the evidence is there so its a matter of how we stand up. And one of the things that Australian Fire Agencies across the country do, they want to work together."





The report identifies a number of conditions contributing to increased risk.





High fuel loads from heavy rains and flooding in recent years coincide with an expected switch from La Niña to the drier and hotter El Niño weather cycle.





Dr Naomi Benger from the Bureau of Meteorology says with this combination of factors, people should be on high alert during the coming Spring months.





"During spring we can have weather systems that rapidly dry vegetation. so dropping soil moisture can catch people unawares. In summer people expect fire activity, but it can escalate quickly during spring."





Almost the entire country can expect drier and warmer conditions this spring, with an increased risk of bushfires in large parts of Australia.





Residents in five states and territories are being put on high alert, with the seasonal outlook predicting an increased risk of bushfires in large areas of the Northern Territory, Queensland and New South Wales, as well as regions in Victoria and South Australia.





Commissioner of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Greg Leach says with this new information, people now need to take the time to plan ahead.





" As you've heard from other commissioners and chief officers, now's the time to prepare your Bush fire plan. If you haven't had that conversation with family friends loved ones, now is the time to prepare yourself to make sure you're safe during bush fire season."





The report’s authors stress they are not predicting when and where fires will happen, but are pointing out the high risk areas in the coming season so lives can be saved.





Thirty three people died in the Black Summer fires, and while this year's fires are not expected to be as bad, authorities like Mr Webb say there's no time for complacency.





"We say this is a really important important part of letting our communities know how they can best prepare I'm sure all of those other people behind me will say the key thing at the moment is to have a plan and prepare do it now before the wind starts pick up before the temperatures start to rise."



