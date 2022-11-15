SBS News In Depth

Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas

Vials With the Covid-19 Vaccine and Syringes are Displayed On a Tray at the Corona Vaccination Center

Most Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas, in line with expert advice. (GETTY) Credit: Morsa Images/Getty Images

Published 15 November 2022 at 4:12pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Australia's vaccine advisory body has approved a new Omicron-specific booster shot, as cases soar around the country. The federal government has ordered 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer next-generation vaccine to arrive in the next fortnight. It will be used as a third and fourth dose for Australians over 18, alongside the updated Moderna booster, and will be rolled out from December 12.

