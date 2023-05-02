Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Authority urges government to intervene over telco customers' disconnections
Can you afford to have your phone disconnected? Source: Getty / d3sign/Getty Images
A new report has found 2.4 million people in Australia have had difficulty paying their phone and internet bills in the last 12 months. The federal government is being urged to intervene after the Australian Communications and Media Authority revealed 406,428 customers had their services disconnected last year.
