Aviation industry races to catch up with post-COVID demand
A new Riyadh Air Boeing 787 on display at the Paris Air Show Source: AAP / Lewis Joly/AP
The future of the aviation industry has been in the spotlight at the Paris Air Show, which has returned after a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting airlines, manufacturers, and industry analysts. The latest aircraft, from passenger jets to innovative electric air taxis, are on show. With high demand for air travel it has been a challenge to balance supply with production bottlenecks.
