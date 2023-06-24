Aviation industry races to catch up with post-COVID demand

A new Riyadh Air Boeing 787 on display at the Paris Air Show

A new Riyadh Air Boeing 787 on display at the Paris Air Show Source: AAP / Lewis Joly/AP

The future of the aviation industry has been in the spotlight at the Paris Air Show, which has returned after a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting airlines, manufacturers, and industry analysts. The latest aircraft, from passenger jets to innovative electric air taxis, are on show. With high demand for air travel it has been a challenge to balance supply with production bottlenecks.

