Bali bomber released on parole

Convicted Muslim militant Umar Patek Source: AAP / Firdia Lisnawati
Published 8 December 2022 at 6:51pm
By Amelia Dunn, Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
A man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, has been released just over halfway through his prison sentence. Umar Patek was released on parole after serving just over ten years of his 20-year prison sentence
