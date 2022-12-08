SBS News In Depth

Bali bomber released on parole

SBS News In Depth

Indonesia Bali Bomber Released

Convicted Muslim militant Umar Patek Source: AAP / Firdia Lisnawati

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2022 at 6:51pm
By Amelia Dunn, Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News

A man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, has been released just over halfway through his prison sentence. Umar Patek was released on parole after serving just over ten years of his 20-year prison sentence

Published 8 December 2022 at 6:51pm
By Amelia Dunn, Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - retail property, property sales (AAP-SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: What's in store for property in 2023?

Twitter has hit troubled times since it was taken over by Elon Musk

Turbulent times ahead for tech firms

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia. (Supplied).jpg

Research shows migrant and refugee women are the Australian workforce's great untapped resource

Raid against Reichsbürger scene - Frankfurt

German police foil far-right plot for coup d'etat